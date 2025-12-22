Left Menu

Court Halts Religious Path for Young Jain Girl Amid Parental Dispute

A family court in Surat has intervened in a parental dispute by staying the 'diksha' (religious initiation) of a seven-year-old Jain girl until further hearing. The girl's father contested his estranged wife's decision to initiate her into monkhood, emphasizing the child's young age and inability to decide independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal tussle has erupted in Surat, Gujarat, after a family court stayed the religious initiation of a seven-year-old girl. The move comes after the child's father claimed his estranged wife was pushing for the initiation against his wishes.

The court's decision delays the religious ceremony, known as 'diksha', which was originally planned for February 8, 2026, in Mumbai. The case's next hearing is set for January 2, with the mother required to file an affidavit ensuring that the child will abstain from the ceremony for now.

The child's father has taken legal action under the Guardians and Wards Act, seeking to be appointed as the girl's legal guardian. He argues that the child is too young to make a life-altering decision such as embracing monkhood. The couple has been living separately since 2024, with the child's mother insisting on the initiation ceremony despite the father's disapproval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

