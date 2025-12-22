Court Halts Religious Path for Young Jain Girl Amid Parental Dispute

A legal tussle has erupted in Surat, Gujarat, after a family court stayed the religious initiation of a seven-year-old girl. The move comes after the child's father claimed his estranged wife was pushing for the initiation against his wishes.

The court's decision delays the religious ceremony, known as 'diksha', which was originally planned for February 8, 2026, in Mumbai. The case's next hearing is set for January 2, with the mother required to file an affidavit ensuring that the child will abstain from the ceremony for now.

The child's father has taken legal action under the Guardians and Wards Act, seeking to be appointed as the girl's legal guardian. He argues that the child is too young to make a life-altering decision such as embracing monkhood. The couple has been living separately since 2024, with the child's mother insisting on the initiation ceremony despite the father's disapproval.

(With inputs from agencies.)