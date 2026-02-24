Justice Sought After Tragic Murder Shakes Bikaner Village

The key suspect in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Bajju, Bikaner, has been arrested, police confirmed. The girl disappeared en route to her exam, with her body discovered shortly after. Villagers demanded justice through protests, temporarily halting the post-mortem examination.

Suspect Shyam Sundar's confession and the awaiting medical report will clarify if the girl was also assaulted. Authorities, including ADG Lata Manoj, are actively investigating to ensure swift justice. The incident has drawn attention from political figures, who assured the family of support.

Discussions with protesters led by figures like Devi Singh Bhati have resulted in the temporary cessation of protests. Assurances were given for financial aid and a job for the family, reflecting the community's strong push for accountability in the face of tragedy.