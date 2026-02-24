Tragic Teen Murder Sparks Tensions in Sulaebailu

The tragic murder of a 16-year-old boy, Sanketh, outside a government school in Sulaebailu has ignited tension across the city. The unfortunate incident has prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure justice for the grieving family. He has also announced a Rs 15 lakh compensation to the boy's parents, vowing strict punishment for the accused.

Preliminary reports indicate that Sanketh intervened in a dispute involving several minors, former schoolmates, which might have started over a cricket match. By the time Sanketh was rushed to the hospital, it was too late—he had succumbed to injuries from being struck near the chest. Seven minors have been detained, but a comprehensive inquiry is yet to uncover the full motive.

The incident, which has acquired communal undertones, has led to significant police reinforcements across Sulaebailu. Political figures, including BJP MLA S N Channabasappa and BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, have condemned the act, urging stringent law enforcement. Authorities appeal for calm and warn against exploiting the situation.