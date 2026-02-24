Tragic Teen Murder Sparks Tensions in Sulaebailu
A 16-year-old boy was killed outside a Sulaebailu school, leading to community unrest. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pledged justice and announced compensation for the bereaved family. The incident involved seven minors and took on a communal tone, prompting heavy police deployment. A detailed investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
The tragic murder of a 16-year-old boy, Sanketh, outside a government school in Sulaebailu has ignited tension across the city. The unfortunate incident has prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure justice for the grieving family. He has also announced a Rs 15 lakh compensation to the boy's parents, vowing strict punishment for the accused.
Preliminary reports indicate that Sanketh intervened in a dispute involving several minors, former schoolmates, which might have started over a cricket match. By the time Sanketh was rushed to the hospital, it was too late—he had succumbed to injuries from being struck near the chest. Seven minors have been detained, but a comprehensive inquiry is yet to uncover the full motive.
The incident, which has acquired communal undertones, has led to significant police reinforcements across Sulaebailu. Political figures, including BJP MLA S N Channabasappa and BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, have condemned the act, urging stringent law enforcement. Authorities appeal for calm and warn against exploiting the situation.
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Sulaebailu
- tension
- justice
- Siddaramaiah
- compensation
- investigation
- communal
- police
- detained
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau conducting investigation
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
UPDATE 1-Exxon presses bid for compensation from Cuba at US Supreme Court
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Fights for 'Save MGNREGA' Across India
IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway