Left Menu

France to Disband Extremist Groups After Activist's Murder

France plans to disband three far-right and one far-left groups after the killing of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque, in Lyon. This decision follows a meeting convened by the French presidency. The incident highlights the political divisions within France and the government's ongoing efforts to address extremist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:06 IST
France to Disband Extremist Groups After Activist's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a decisive move, the French government is set to dissolve three far-right and one far-left groups in response to the recent murder of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque, in Lyon.

The killing, which occurred during a confrontation with suspected hard-left militants, has sparked nationwide outrage and underscored the deep political divisions within the country.

This latest development follows a broader government crackdown on extremism in France, which has seen authorities dismantle 19 far-right and five far-left groups since 2016, reflecting ongoing efforts to curb political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
2
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
3
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
4
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026