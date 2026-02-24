France to Disband Extremist Groups After Activist's Murder
France plans to disband three far-right and one far-left groups after the killing of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque, in Lyon. This decision follows a meeting convened by the French presidency. The incident highlights the political divisions within France and the government's ongoing efforts to address extremist activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:06 IST
- Country:
- France
In a decisive move, the French government is set to dissolve three far-right and one far-left groups in response to the recent murder of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque, in Lyon.
The killing, which occurred during a confrontation with suspected hard-left militants, has sparked nationwide outrage and underscored the deep political divisions within the country.
This latest development follows a broader government crackdown on extremism in France, which has seen authorities dismantle 19 far-right and five far-left groups since 2016, reflecting ongoing efforts to curb political violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)