France to Disband Extremist Groups After Activist's Murder

In a decisive move, the French government is set to dissolve three far-right and one far-left groups in response to the recent murder of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque, in Lyon.

The killing, which occurred during a confrontation with suspected hard-left militants, has sparked nationwide outrage and underscored the deep political divisions within the country.

This latest development follows a broader government crackdown on extremism in France, which has seen authorities dismantle 19 far-right and five far-left groups since 2016, reflecting ongoing efforts to curb political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)