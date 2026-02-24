Justice Served: Conviction in 2019 Delhi Child Murder Case

A Delhi court delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday by convicting Karamvir Singh for the heinous crime of sodomising and murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2019.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat noted that the prosecution convincingly proved the charges against Singh, also known as Lala, without any reasonable doubt.

The Special Public Prosecutor, Aditya Kumar, presented compelling evidence including Singh's admission of the crime scene location, recovery of the victim's belongings, and corroborative CCTV and FSL reports, securing a conviction under several severe charges, including those under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)