Justice Served: Conviction in 2019 Delhi Child Murder Case

A Delhi court has convicted Karamvir Singh for the 2019 sodomy and murder of an 11-year-old boy. The prosecution provided substantial evidence against Singh, leading to his conviction under various legal charges, including offenses under the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday by convicting Karamvir Singh for the heinous crime of sodomising and murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2019.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat noted that the prosecution convincingly proved the charges against Singh, also known as Lala, without any reasonable doubt.

The Special Public Prosecutor, Aditya Kumar, presented compelling evidence including Singh's admission of the crime scene location, recovery of the victim's belongings, and corroborative CCTV and FSL reports, securing a conviction under several severe charges, including those under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

