Europe's Military Boost: A New Era of Conscription and Recruitment

Amid growing security concerns, European nations are taking substantial measures to strengthen their military capabilities. Recent efforts have seen countries like Germany and France introduce new service schemes to bolster their armed forces.

Germany is pushing ahead with plans to increase its military personnel through a new service scheme that includes higher pay and better incentives. The country is also debating potential mandatory call-ups if voluntary recruitment fails.

France is rolling out a voluntary youth military service expected to start by mid-2026, aiming to engage thousands of young recruits. Similar moves are underway in countries like Britain, Denmark, and Finland, each setting ambitious recruitment targets to secure their national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)