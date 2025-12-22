Coalfields Officer and Wife Under CBI Radar for Ill-Gotten Assets

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against Sandeep Singh, an officer at Western Coalfields Ltd, along with his wife, Sweta. The CBI alleges the duo possesses assets disproportionate to their officially reported sources of income.

Singh, serving as an Area Sales Manager in the government-run subsidiary of Coal India, resides in Nagpur with his wife. The investigation points to their acquisition of significant assets between August 2023 and August 2025 through possibly illicit means.

Financial assessments show their income over two years was Rs 1.27 crore, while their assets surged from Rs 1.62 crore to Rs 2.87 crore. A shelI company under Sweta's name allegedly facilitated these transactions. The CBI's ongoing investigations include seized documents for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)