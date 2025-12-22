Left Menu

Coalfields Officer and Wife Under CBI Radar for Ill-Gotten Assets

The CBI has charged Sandeep Singh, an Area Sales Manager at Western Coalfields Ltd, and his wife Sweta, for possessing assets disproportionate to their income. Singh allegedly used a shell company in his wife's name to manage illicit funds, resulting in assets surpassing their declared income by Rs 45.23 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:12 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against Sandeep Singh, an officer at Western Coalfields Ltd, along with his wife, Sweta. The CBI alleges the duo possesses assets disproportionate to their officially reported sources of income.

Singh, serving as an Area Sales Manager in the government-run subsidiary of Coal India, resides in Nagpur with his wife. The investigation points to their acquisition of significant assets between August 2023 and August 2025 through possibly illicit means.

Financial assessments show their income over two years was Rs 1.27 crore, while their assets surged from Rs 1.62 crore to Rs 2.87 crore. A shelI company under Sweta's name allegedly facilitated these transactions. The CBI's ongoing investigations include seized documents for further scrutiny.

