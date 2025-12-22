Left Menu

New Liquor Rules in GIFT City Welcome Outsiders with Just a Photo ID

Gujarat's GIFT City, an international finance hub, has eased liquor consumption rules. Outsiders and foreign nationals can now consume alcohol at designated spots just by showing a photo ID, without needing permits. The new rules extend allowed consumption areas beyond wine and dine spots.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable shift, Gujarat's GIFT City in Gandhinagar has adjusted its alcohol consumption regulations. The change permits outsiders, including international visitors, to enjoy alcoholic beverages at designated hotels or restaurants within the area simply by presenting valid photo identification.

The state government's gazette notification, dated December 20, underscores major alterations to previous regulations, notably the removal of the permit requirement for external individuals. Identified as a 'dry' state, Gujarat historically prohibits liquor manufacture, sale, and consumption, yet has carved out exceptions for the GIFT City since 2023.

According to recent guidelines, foreign nationals and visitors from outside Gujarat can now consume alcohol in more locations than before, such as lawns, pool areas, and terraces, beyond the typical wine and dine settings. Additionally, employees with 'Liquor Access Permits' may now host up to 25 guests, further easing restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

