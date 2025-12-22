New Liquor Rules in GIFT City Welcome Outsiders with Just a Photo ID

In a notable shift, Gujarat's GIFT City in Gandhinagar has adjusted its alcohol consumption regulations. The change permits outsiders, including international visitors, to enjoy alcoholic beverages at designated hotels or restaurants within the area simply by presenting valid photo identification.

The state government's gazette notification, dated December 20, underscores major alterations to previous regulations, notably the removal of the permit requirement for external individuals. Identified as a 'dry' state, Gujarat historically prohibits liquor manufacture, sale, and consumption, yet has carved out exceptions for the GIFT City since 2023.

According to recent guidelines, foreign nationals and visitors from outside Gujarat can now consume alcohol in more locations than before, such as lawns, pool areas, and terraces, beyond the typical wine and dine settings. Additionally, employees with 'Liquor Access Permits' may now host up to 25 guests, further easing restrictions.

