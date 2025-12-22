Left Menu

Gehlot Accuses Centre of 'Selling' Aravalli Hills Amid Environmental Concerns

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses the Centre of plans to weaken environmental safeguards for Aravalli Hills, ostensibly to benefit mining interests. He disputes claims by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and raises concerns about the legal protection of the region under recent definitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:51 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Union government of orchestrating a scheme to 'sell' the Aravalli Hills under the guise of environmental protection. Gehlot's allegations revolve around supposed institutional capture and the deliberate weakening of environmental safeguards to favor mining interests.

Gehlot disputes Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's assurances that mining activities will affect only 0.19 per cent of the Aravallis, deeming such claims misleading. He raised questions about the intentions of both the Centre and the BJP-led Rajasthan government in their attempts to alter the conservation status of areas like Sariska.

The controversy intensifies following a Supreme Court decision accepting new definitions for Aravalli landforms, sparking fear among environmentalists and politicians that this could lead to the degradation of 90 per cent of this ancient mountain range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

