Left Menu

Hospital Assault Sparks Outrage: Doctor-Patient Conflict Escalates

A junior resident doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College allegedly assaulted a patient after an argument, leading to protests and a police complaint. The doctor has been suspended, and a committee has been formed to investigate. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and demands for stricter measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:49 IST
Hospital Assault Sparks Outrage: Doctor-Patient Conflict Escalates
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking video of a junior doctor physically assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College has ignited public outrage. The incident, which spread rapidly on social media platforms, shows Dr. Raghav Narula delivering multiple punches to patient Arjun Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a thorough investigation led by a committee that includes hospital officials. The doctor, serving on a contractual basis, has been suspended pending inquiry, further elevating tensions in the hospital precincts.

As protests swelled, authorities were forced to manage crowds demanding immediate action against the doctor. The Health Minister assured strict measures and emphasized the need for a reprimand to prevent such occurrences. An internal inquiry is underway to determine further repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025