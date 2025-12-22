Hospital Assault Sparks Outrage: Doctor-Patient Conflict Escalates

A shocking video of a junior doctor physically assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College has ignited public outrage. The incident, which spread rapidly on social media platforms, shows Dr. Raghav Narula delivering multiple punches to patient Arjun Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a thorough investigation led by a committee that includes hospital officials. The doctor, serving on a contractual basis, has been suspended pending inquiry, further elevating tensions in the hospital precincts.

As protests swelled, authorities were forced to manage crowds demanding immediate action against the doctor. The Health Minister assured strict measures and emphasized the need for a reprimand to prevent such occurrences. An internal inquiry is underway to determine further repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)