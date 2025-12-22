According to a Pentagon draft report, China has loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles across its latest silo fields, indicating rapid military expansion. The report, seen by Reuters, reveals China's disinterest in arms control talks, aligning with Beijing's expanding and modernizing weapons stockpile strategy.

The report highlights the possibility of China having over 1,000 warheads by 2030. Despite the Pentagon's earlier reports on new silo fields, this is the first mention of the number of missiles loaded. China's embassy in Washington did not respond to comments, and the Pentagon declined to comment further.

Adding to the narrative, Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption purge could affect short-term nuclear readiness. However, experts suggest this may lead to long-term improvements in the People's Liberation Army, even as the country's strategic rivalry with the United States intensifies.

