China's Nuclear Arms Expansion: Pentagon Report

A Pentagon draft report, highlighting China's military expansion, claims over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles were loaded in new silo fields. The report underscores China's reluctance for arms control talks and details the country's nuclear buildup alongside corruption purges affecting the military sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:52 IST
According to a Pentagon draft report, China has loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles across its latest silo fields, indicating rapid military expansion. The report, seen by Reuters, reveals China's disinterest in arms control talks, aligning with Beijing's expanding and modernizing weapons stockpile strategy.

The report highlights the possibility of China having over 1,000 warheads by 2030. Despite the Pentagon's earlier reports on new silo fields, this is the first mention of the number of missiles loaded. China's embassy in Washington did not respond to comments, and the Pentagon declined to comment further.

Adding to the narrative, Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption purge could affect short-term nuclear readiness. However, experts suggest this may lead to long-term improvements in the People's Liberation Army, even as the country's strategic rivalry with the United States intensifies.

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

