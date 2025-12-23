Punjab Police and BSF's Major Heroin Seizure in Amritsar

In a collaborative effort, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Punjab and the BSF have successfully seized nearly 12 kg of suspected heroin in a village within Amritsar district. The operation marks a significant breakthrough in the region's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Punjab Police DGP, Gaurav Yadav, announced the seizure through a post on X, revealing that the recovery followed intelligence inputs about suspicious drone movements in the area. The heroin, weighing approximately 12.050 Kg, was discovered near Village Dalleke within PS Lopoke.

Authorities are currently registering a case and probing the incident to establish backward and forward linkages using both technical forensic evidence and human intelligence. Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to combating drone-based narcotics smuggling and disrupting trafficking networks along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)