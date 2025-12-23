Karti Chidambaram Charged in Chinese Visa Scam
A court has framed charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in the Chinese visa scam case. They face allegations of conspiracy and corruption in visa renewals for 263 Chinese officials. A detailed charge order is expected soon.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has been charged by the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the Chinese visa scam case, which has been under the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The charges include Criminal Conspiracy and corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with Chartered Accountant Bhaskar Raman also being implicated.
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh declared that the allegations involve a complex conspiratorial scheme aimed at renewing visas for Chinese officials through corrupt practices. The detailed charge order is expected to be made public by the evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Flames of Dissent: Corruption Scandal Sparks Outrage in Albania
Corruption Clouds: Assam Congress Demands CBI Probe into Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities
Corruption Scandal: Traffic Cops Accused of Taking Bribes
Court Rejects Corruption Allegations Against Thane Judge
Bribery Bust: Block Education Officer Nabbed in Corruption Sting