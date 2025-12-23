Karti Chidambaram Charged in Chinese Visa Scam

In a significant development, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has been charged by the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the Chinese visa scam case, which has been under the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The charges include Criminal Conspiracy and corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with Chartered Accountant Bhaskar Raman also being implicated.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh declared that the allegations involve a complex conspiratorial scheme aimed at renewing visas for Chinese officials through corrupt practices. The detailed charge order is expected to be made public by the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)