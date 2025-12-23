Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Assam's Karbi Anglong Amid Land Dispute Protests

No fresh violence was reported in Assam's Karbi Anglong district after unrest over land disputes led to property damage. Prohibitory orders and curfews remain in effect as the government seeks dialogue. Senior officials are working to control the situation amidst rumors and previous clashes that left several injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:20 IST
No fresh violence was reported in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, following a day of protests that escalated into vandalism and arson, police confirmed. The protests, centered around land disputes involving the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), saw the burning of residences and shops.

Prohibitory orders remain in force, alongside a night curfew from 5 pm to 6 am, as authorities work to maintain peace. Senior Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu and DGP Harmeet Singh have visited the area to review conditions, announcing that additional forces have been deployed and the 'situation is under control.'

The unrest is driven by discord over the settlement of encroachers on PGR and VGR land. Protestors demand evictions, spurred by the state's halted attempts last year due to a court-ordered stay. Dialogue efforts are underway to negotiate resolutions amid rumors and the recent escalation, which included police firing during the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

