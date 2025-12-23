Left Menu

Deadly Ambush: Pakistani Police Van Attacked in Militant-Laden Khyber

Five Pakistani police officers were killed in an ambush involving an IED and gunfire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the ongoing militant violence in the region. Pakistan blames Afghan-based groups for the surge in attacks, while Afghanistan denies the allegations. This incident strains already tense relations between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five Pakistani police officers were brutally killed on Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when their van was attacked by militants using improvised explosive devices followed by gunfire, according to provincial police reports. This underscores the resurgence of militant violence in Pakistan's northwest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, emphasizing the police's critical role in counterterrorism efforts. The attack occurred in Karak, a district that had previously remained relatively untouched by militant activity, amid deteriorating relations with Afghanistan after recent escalations in violence.

The escalating violence comes as both Pakistan and Afghanistan struggle to uphold a fragile truce following severe border clashes. Islamabad accuses Afghan-based groups of orchestrating such attacks, but Kabul denies these claims, asserting that Pakistan's security issues are internal. The region is a known stronghold for the Tehreek-e-Taliban, who have been in conflict with the Pakistani state for nearly two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

