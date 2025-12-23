Arrest Made Over Supporting Post on Lynching Incident

A man has been apprehended in Assam's Kamrup district after allegedly making a social media post endorsing the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, according to local authorities.

The arrest was prompted by a complaint from Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and International Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal, leading to an FIR being filed at Rangia police station.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police detained the youth, who reportedly posted a video of the lynching along with supportive commentary on Facebook and Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)