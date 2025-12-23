Left Menu

Arrest Made Over Supporting Post on Lynching Incident

A man in Assam's Kamrup district has been arrested for allegedly making a social media post supporting the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and International Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal. A preliminary investigation led to the youth's detainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangia | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:55 IST
Arrest Made Over Supporting Post on Lynching Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended in Assam's Kamrup district after allegedly making a social media post endorsing the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, according to local authorities.

The arrest was prompted by a complaint from Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and International Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal, leading to an FIR being filed at Rangia police station.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police detained the youth, who reportedly posted a video of the lynching along with supportive commentary on Facebook and Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025