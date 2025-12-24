Pope Leo XIV Criticizes Illinois' Medically Assisted Suicide Law

Pope Leo XIV has voiced strong disappointment following the approval of a medically assisted suicide law in his home state of Illinois, urging for increased respect for life.

Despite personal appeals to Governor JB Pritzker, including those from Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, the governor proceeded to sign the controversial bill, known as 'Deb's Law', into law on December 12.

Drawing on Catholic teachings that defend life from conception to natural death, Pope Leo XIV called for reflection on the value of human life during the holiday season, cautioning against the potential implications of this new legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)