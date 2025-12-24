Left Menu

US-EU Free Speech Clash: Visa Bans Over Digital Regulation Debate

The US criticizes the EU's Digital Services Act, claiming it restricts free speech and harms US tech firms. In response, the US imposed visa bans on key EU figures and non-profit leaders, accusing them of censoring American viewpoints. This move highlights growing tensions over digital regulations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US government has ramped up its opposition to the European Union's Digital Services Act, claiming it suppresses free speech and imposes undue burdens on American technology companies. On Tuesday, the Trump administration took drastic steps by announcing visa bans against key European figures and anti-disinformation advocates linked to the regulation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the reasoning behind the move, stating that the individuals targeted have been involved in coordinated efforts to pressure American platforms into censoring content they disagree with. Notable among those sanctioned is Thierry Breton, a former EU commissioner who played a significant role in crafting the Digital Services Act.

This action underscores escalating tensions between Washington and Brussels over how to handle the spread of disinformation and hateful content online. While the EU insists its measures are necessary, the US argues they infringe on fundamental free speech rights and harm American interests.

