Left Menu

VFS Global Expands Accessibility for Indian Diaspora with New LA Consular Center

The Consulate General of India in Los Angeles has opened a new Indian Consular Application Centre to improve service delivery for the Indian diaspora. Operated by VFS Global, the center offers a variety of consular services. This comes as part of a broader initiative to streamline services across the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:35 IST
VFS Global Expands Accessibility for Indian Diaspora with New LA Consular Center

The Consulate General of India in Los Angeles announced the inauguration of a new Indian Consular Application Centre in collaboration with VFS Global. This facility aims to offer streamlined services to the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Consular Application Centre provides essential services such as passport and visa applications, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), and various attestation services, further enhancing accessibility for the 5.3 million-strong Indian community in the US.

Opened on December 15, this marks the 17th such center in the US, part of India's effort to improve accessibility and efficiency for its citizens abroad. The centre promises reduced backlogs and quicker service delivery, according to VFS Global Head - Americas, Amit Kumar Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025