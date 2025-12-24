VFS Global Expands Accessibility for Indian Diaspora with New LA Consular Center

The Consulate General of India in Los Angeles announced the inauguration of a new Indian Consular Application Centre in collaboration with VFS Global. This facility aims to offer streamlined services to the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Consular Application Centre provides essential services such as passport and visa applications, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), and various attestation services, further enhancing accessibility for the 5.3 million-strong Indian community in the US.

Opened on December 15, this marks the 17th such center in the US, part of India's effort to improve accessibility and efficiency for its citizens abroad. The centre promises reduced backlogs and quicker service delivery, according to VFS Global Head - Americas, Amit Kumar Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)