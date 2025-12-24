Left Menu

Delhi Court Demands Action on Pollution Crisis, Questions GST on Air Purifiers

The Delhi High Court criticized lack of action on air pollution and questioned the 18% GST on air purifiers. The Court suggested tax reduction as a temporary relief. Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet has sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for water body rejuvenation to combat pollution, promising significant environmental improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:28 IST
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern move, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized the government for its apparent inaction in addressing the air pollution crisis enveloping the city. The court also took issue with the continued 18% GST levy on air purifiers amid a public health emergency.

The court was responding to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Kapil Madan, urging the classification of air purifiers as medical devices and demanding a tax cut. Justice Gedela emphasized the state's responsibility to ensure clean air for its citizens and suggested that, at the very least, taxes on protective devices should be reduced.

As deliberations continue, the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has passed significant measures to strengthen the fight against pollution. Highlights include Rs. 100 crore earmarked for rejuvenating water bodies to improve environmental governance and mitigate pollution sources.

