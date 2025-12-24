South Korea Passes Controversial Bill on Media Damages

South Korea's liberal-led assembly has approved a contentious bill enabling severe punitive damages against media entities for publishing what it deems 'false or fabricated information.' The passage has sparked fears of potential censorship, despite the Democrats' insistence that it's essential to fight fake news and disinformation.

Journalist associations and civil liberties proponents have called on President Lee Jae Myung to veto the legislation. They worry that the bill's ambiguous language may lead to the suppression of critical reporting on public figures and major corporations, potentially discouraging investigative journalism.

The Democrats, whose previous attempts at similar legislation failed, assert the measure is vital for democracy, claiming fake news fosters division and hate speech. The bill allows courts to impose punitive damages up to five times the amount of actual damages and outlines hefty fines for repeated offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)