UN expert urges Togo to free defender Abdoul Goma after 7 years of arbitrary detention

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, has once again called on authorities in Togo to immediately release Togolese-Irish activist Abdoul Aziz Goma, marking the seventh year since his arrest. Lawlor expressed grave concern for his life, noting that Abdoul has been on a hunger strike since 8 November 2025, now entering his 44th day without food.

Seven Years of Arbitrary Detention

Abdoul Aziz Goma, a human rights defender known for assisting vulnerable youth, was arrested in 2018 in Lomé after providing shelter to young demonstrators who had travelled to the capital to protest. Although he did not take part in the demonstrations, he agreed to house the youths at the request of an acquaintance.

After his arrest, Aziz Goma was held in secret for several years before being transferred to Togo’s formal prison system in 2022. Reports indicate he has endured ill-treatment, prolonged denial of medical care, and now suffers from a severe and debilitating health condition.

A Deeply Flawed Trial and Harsh Sentence

Despite years of detention without due process, Aziz Goma was finally tried in February 2025. His trial lasted a single day, resulting in convictions on multiple charges, including “undermining national security,” and a 10-year prison sentence.

The case has drawn extensive international concern. In September 2023, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention determined that his imprisonment was arbitrary and called for his release.

Eligible for Release — Yet Still in Prison

Under Togo’s Criminal Procedure Code, prisoners who have completed at least half of their sentence are eligible for conditional release. Lawlor stressed that Abdoul fully meets this criterion and has formally applied.

She also highlighted that Abdoul qualifies for clemency measures announced on 2 December 2025 by the President of the Council of Ministers, particularly given his critical health condition.

“I urge the President to find a way, through one of these mechanisms, to immediately secure Abdoul’s release,” Lawlor said.

Extremely Fragile Health Due to Hunger Strike

Aziz Goma’s health has sharply deteriorated since beginning his hunger strike. Reports say he is extremely weak and spends most of the day lying down due to exhaustion and the impact of prolonged starvation.

Ongoing UN Advocacy

Mary Lawlor has previously raised concerns over Abdoul’s detention with Togolese authorities in 2021 and 2024, yet the situation remains unresolved. She reiterated that Abdoul’s continued imprisonment violates international human rights standards and poses an imminent risk to his life.

The Special Rapporteur called for immediate action to protect Abdoul’s health, dignity, and fundamental rights, urging Togo to honour its legal obligations and end the years-long injustice.