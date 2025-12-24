Trust Betrayed: Clerk's Promise of Marriage Ends in Arrest

A junior clerk has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a minor with the false promise of marriage and swindling her of approximately Rs 7 lakh, authorities have revealed.

According to police, Ashish Singh encountered the victim in September 2022 when she was 16 years old, as she visited the treasury office where he worked to process pension documents after her mother passed away from cancer.

Station House Officer Vivek Trivedi explained, "Singh gained her trust by pledging to fast-track her pension-related work and established a romantic relationship under the pretense of a marriage proposal." During this period, Singh reportedly raped her multiple times and extracted nearly Rs 7 lakh, as documented in the victim's complaint. The issue surfaced in November when the victim discovered Singh had wed another woman, prompting her complaint to the City Kotwali Nagar police station.

An FIR has been filed, and Singh was apprehended on Lucknow Road. Legal proceedings are in motion as the police scrutinize both the financial and criminal dimensions of the case.

