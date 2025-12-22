Left Menu

India's Financial Fraud Indicator Saves Rs 660 Crore in Six Months

India's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) has prevented cyber fraud losses worth Rs 660 crore in six months. Launched on May 22, 2025, it highlights inter-agency action and citizen participation. Supported by RBI and NPCI, it involves over 1,000 banks and highlights the role of the Sanchar Saathi platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:57 IST
India's Financial Fraud Indicator Saves Rs 660 Crore in Six Months
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) has successfully averted cyber fraud losses totaling approximately Rs 660 crore within only half a year since its inception, according to the Ministry of Communications. The rollout, initiated on May 22, 2025, demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative inter-agency efforts and the crucial involvement of citizens in tackling digital financial crimes through coordinated action.

The robust impact of the FRI has been bolstered by active collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which facilitated the onboarding of a substantial number of banks and financial institutions onto the Digital Intelligence Platform. Currently, more than 1,000 banks, Payment System Operators (PSOs), and Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs) are employing the FRI, as per the ministry's statement.

Highlighting the shifting dynamics of cybercrime, with perpetrators acting as organized digital cartels, officials pointed to the efficacy of Jan Bhagidari in the fight against cybercrime. Citizens play a vital role via Sanchar Saathi, a powerful crowdsourced cyber-intelligence tool that continuously feeds the FRI with intelligence on potential frauds. This initiative speaks volumes about the rising public trust and proactive efforts in countering cyber fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025