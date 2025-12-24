Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Urges Reevaluation of OBC Certificates in Electoral Roll Revision

The Calcutta High Court has tasked the West Bengal CEO to assess a request to exclude invalid OBC certificates from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. A ruling in May 2024 invalidated some OBC statuses, and the court seeks clarity on their acceptance during the revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:40 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday instructed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to review a plea regarding the exclusion of invalid OBC certificates from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The high court had previously nullified OBC status for various groups in a May 2024 decision, citing non-compliance with legal provisions for state services.

Petitioner Arijit Bakshi contends that the SIR enumeration form wrongly lists OBC certificates, already invalidated by the court, as acceptable documents. The court has directed the CEO to decide on the petition promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

