Navigating 2026: The Case for Global Diversification and Strong Indian Economy
Experts recommend global diversification in investments, highlighting risks from currency depreciation and India’s robust growth. Indian economy is the fastest-growing large economy, but global exposure is advised for long-term purchasing power. Government reforms and sectoral growth in India make diversification appealing for strong financial returns.
Investment experts advised on Wednesday the necessity for portfolio diversification globally while capitalizing on India's strengthening economy. Highlighting potential risks from currency depreciation, they urged investors to strategically plan for 2026.
At the 'Where to Invest in 2026' session by MCCI, Saurabh Mukherjea pointed out the historical depreciation of the Indian rupee and its impact on global purchasing power, emphasizing the importance of overseas exposure.
He praised recent reforms for easing international investment and explained that a balanced portfolio including the Nifty 50 and S&P 500 offers stronger returns. Samir Agarwal emphasized India's continued economic growth and sectors like finance, technology, and healthcare as long-term drivers.
