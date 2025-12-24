Left Menu

Navigating 2026: The Case for Global Diversification and Strong Indian Economy

Experts recommend global diversification in investments, highlighting risks from currency depreciation and India’s robust growth. Indian economy is the fastest-growing large economy, but global exposure is advised for long-term purchasing power. Government reforms and sectoral growth in India make diversification appealing for strong financial returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:33 IST
Navigating 2026: The Case for Global Diversification and Strong Indian Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Investment experts advised on Wednesday the necessity for portfolio diversification globally while capitalizing on India's strengthening economy. Highlighting potential risks from currency depreciation, they urged investors to strategically plan for 2026.

At the 'Where to Invest in 2026' session by MCCI, Saurabh Mukherjea pointed out the historical depreciation of the Indian rupee and its impact on global purchasing power, emphasizing the importance of overseas exposure.

He praised recent reforms for easing international investment and explained that a balanced portfolio including the Nifty 50 and S&P 500 offers stronger returns. Samir Agarwal emphasized India's continued economic growth and sectors like finance, technology, and healthcare as long-term drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025