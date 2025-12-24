Delhi Metro Expansion: New Corridors to Boost Connectivity and Ease Living

In a bid to enhance connectivity and ease of living in Delhi, the Union Cabinet has greenlit the construction of three new Metro corridors. These include a 9.91-km stretch from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha that will connect key installations in Lutyens' Delhi, such as India Gate and the National War Memorial.

The new corridors are anticipated to benefit around 60,000 office-goers and 200,000 visitors daily, significantly reducing metropolitan congestion and dependence on fossil fuels. Both local and international funding are expected to cover the total project cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the project's importance for ease of living, while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed the extensions that will cover 16 more kilometers and add 13 new stations. The expansion is part of Delhi Metro's Phase-V(A), which also includes corridors from Aerocity to Airport T-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.