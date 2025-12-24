Puducherry Leaders Extend Heartfelt Christmas Greetings

Puducherry's key political leaders, including Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, have extended their warm Christmas greetings to local and global Christian communities.

In their messages, they underscored the significance of values such as kindness, affection, and truth, which Jesus Christ held dear, as guiding principles for people everywhere.

Their heartfelt messages were echoed by other political figures like Home Minister A Namassivayam, engaging in a display of unity and compassion inspired by the teachings of Christ.

(With inputs from agencies.)