Puducherry Leaders Extend Heartfelt Christmas Greetings

In Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended Christmas greetings, emphasizing the universal values of kindness and truth. They stressed the importance of compassion, unity, and equality inspired by Jesus Christ's teachings. Leaders across the political spectrum joined in conveying festive wishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:32 IST
Puducherry's key political leaders, including Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, have extended their warm Christmas greetings to local and global Christian communities.

In their messages, they underscored the significance of values such as kindness, affection, and truth, which Jesus Christ held dear, as guiding principles for people everywhere.

Their heartfelt messages were echoed by other political figures like Home Minister A Namassivayam, engaging in a display of unity and compassion inspired by the teachings of Christ.

