Jharkhand Tribes Celebrate PESA Mahotsav Amid New Reforms

In a vibrant display of cultural pride, tribal communities in Jharkhand celebrated 'PESA Mahotsav' on Wednesday, a testament to the newly approved rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas Act by the state cabinet.

The festival, held at senior Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon's residence, was marked by traditional music and vibrant colors as participants expressed gratitude towards the Hemant Soren-led government for advancing the PESA rules, initially enacted in 1996 but long delayed due to lack of implementation provisions.

This legal advancement will empower gram sabhas across Jharkhand's tribal-dominated Fifth Scheduled Areas, conferring them with autonomy over management of natural resources and influencing land acquisition projects, propelling grassroots development and reaffirming tribal governance rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)