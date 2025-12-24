Former Teacher Arrested for Exploitation and Unlawful Conversion

The police have apprehended a former physics teacher, identified as Dilnawaz, on charges of exploiting and unlawfully converting his former student. Authorities confirmed that Dilnawaz was detained in the Puranpur area and has been incarcerated following the complaint filed by the victim. The case is currently under thorough investigation.

Details revealed that the accused had manipulated the woman, who was once his pupil, exerting undue influence during her academic years. Allegations suggest that he continued to harass her post-education, attempting to convert her religious beliefs while confining her unlawfully.

Superintendent Abhishek Yadav stated that police are delving into Dilnawaz's mobile records to investigate any connections to wider networks. The victim was found and rescued from a secluded room in Puranpur. Meanwhile, the accused has been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act along with sexual assault provisions.

