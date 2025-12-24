Left Menu

Reserve Bank Delays Second Phase of Faster Cheque Clearance

The Reserve Bank has postponed the second phase of the faster cheque clearance mechanism to allow banks more time to streamline operations. Originally set for implementation on January 3, banks are now expected to clear cheques within three hours of realization. The timeframe for various sessions has also been adjusted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:31 IST
Reserve Bank Delays Second Phase of Faster Cheque Clearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank has decided to delay the second phase of implementing a faster cheque clearance mechanism, providing banks with additional time to streamline their operations. This phase, which was scheduled to go into effect on January 3, requires banks to clear cheques within three hours of realization.

Following teething issues during the first phase that began on October 4, the Reserve Bank has postponed further actions until a later date. A statement from the bank highlighted necessary timing adjustments: the presentation session will now run from 9 am to 3 pm, and the confirmation session will operate from 9 am to 7 pm.

Previously announced in August, the new cheque truncation system aims to replace the traditional clearing cycle, reducing it from two working days to just a few hours. Phase 2 introduces the change of cheque expiry time to T+3 clear hours, significantly speeding up the overall clearing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025