India Bans New Mining Leases in Aravallis to Protect Ecological Integrity

The Indian Government has taken decisive action to protect the vulnerable Aravalli range, ordering an immediate halt on the issuance of new mining leases across the region. The move aims to safeguard the geological continuity and environmental sanctity of the ancient mountain range.

Under guidance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) will pinpoint additional zones in the Aravallis for mining prohibition. These measures are part of a broader Science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) focused on environmental conservation and rehabilitation.

The ICFRE's plan will evaluate cumulative environmental impact, identify sensitive ecological areas, and propose restoration measures. Current mining operations are subject to stricter regulations to ensure adherence to sustainable practices, emphasizing the Aravalli ecosystem's importance in preventing desertification and conserving biodiversity.

