Wild Boar Hunting Ritual Leads to Arrest in Odisha

In Odisha's Sundargarh district, five individuals were arrested for allegedly hunting a wild boar as part of a Shivratri ritual. Authorities seized 80 kg of meat and the boar's skin. The operation led by the Forest Department used a trap camera to track and apprehend the accused, now facing legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:52 IST
In a significant wildlife protection operation, authorities in Odisha's Sundargarh district apprehended five people accused of hunting a wild boar as part of a Shivratri ritual, officials announced on Tuesday.

The incident involved the seizure of 80 kg of boar meat and its skin, discovered during a raid conducted by the Forest Department at a residence in Kansar village.

The department utilized a trap camera setup to monitor the suspects, culminating in their arrest. The individuals now face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, confirmed divisional forest officer J Sethi.

