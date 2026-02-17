Wild Boar Hunting Ritual Leads to Arrest in Odisha

In a significant wildlife protection operation, authorities in Odisha's Sundargarh district apprehended five people accused of hunting a wild boar as part of a Shivratri ritual, officials announced on Tuesday.

The incident involved the seizure of 80 kg of boar meat and its skin, discovered during a raid conducted by the Forest Department at a residence in Kansar village.

The department utilized a trap camera setup to monitor the suspects, culminating in their arrest. The individuals now face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, confirmed divisional forest officer J Sethi.

