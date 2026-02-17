Left Menu

Fake ATS Officers Orchestrate Rs 90 Lakh Cyber Fraud: Trio Arrested

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly posing as ATS officers to deceive a couple in India out of Rs 90 lakh. They used threats and a fake 'digital arrest' to coerce the couple into transferring funds. An investigation led to the arrest of the fraudsters across multiple cities.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:08 IST
Fake ATS Officers Orchestrate Rs 90 Lakh Cyber Fraud: Trio Arrested
In a shocking case of cyber fraud, three individuals posing as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers were arrested for allegedly defrauding a couple of Rs 90 lakh in India, police reported Tuesday.

The accused utilized a complex 'digital arrest' deception, involving coercive tactics and fake documents to convince the victims of impending legal actions. Under pressure, the couple transferred funds to accounts designated by the fraudsters, with the transactions occurring between January 29 and February 9.

The Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Mayank Srivastava, Irshad, and Manish Kumar alias Akash. The police warned the public against falling prey to similar scams involving fake digital arrest claims.

