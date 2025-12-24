VPNs Banned in Kathua: Heightened National Security Measures

A two-month ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) has been enacted in Kathua district, as authorities cite national security concerns.

District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma issued the order after reports indicated individuals and groups were misusing VPNs to circumvent cyber restrictions, gaining access to prohibited online content.

Implemented under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the ban extends to all Internet Service Providers, cyber cafes, and individuals within Kathua, except those specifically exempted by official order. The Kathua senior superintendent of police is tasked with ensuring strict compliance, with legal action awaiting any violations. The directive is effective from December 24.