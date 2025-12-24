Left Menu

VPNs Banned in Kathua: Heightened National Security Measures

Kathua district has implemented a two-month ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) due to national security concerns. Individuals and groups are reportedly using VPNs to bypass cyber restrictions. In response, District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma enforced the ban under Section 163 of the BNSS, effective December 24. Strict enforcement measures have been outlined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:29 IST
A two-month ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) has been enacted in Kathua district, as authorities cite national security concerns.

District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma issued the order after reports indicated individuals and groups were misusing VPNs to circumvent cyber restrictions, gaining access to prohibited online content.

Implemented under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the ban extends to all Internet Service Providers, cyber cafes, and individuals within Kathua, except those specifically exempted by official order. The Kathua senior superintendent of police is tasked with ensuring strict compliance, with legal action awaiting any violations. The directive is effective from December 24.

