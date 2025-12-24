Left Menu

Protecting the Aravallis: Gujarat's Commitment Against Mining Ventures

Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia asserts that no mining or commercial activities are permitted in the Aravalli mountain range in Gujarat, countering allegations by AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava of the BJP allowing mining under new definitions. The state is focused on environmental conservation and greening initiatives in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement against alleged mining expansions, Gujarat's Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia declared that the state government has never permitted, and will not entertain, any mining or commercial activities in the Aravalli range.

His remarks were a direct response to claims by AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, who accused the BJP government of facilitating industrial exploitation of the sensitive region by revising its definition.

Modhwadia reassured the public that despite a new Supreme Court-approved definition of the Aravalli range, the preservation of this ecological expanse remains a priority, with ongoing greening efforts initiated across surrounding barren lands.

