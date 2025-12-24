Protecting the Aravallis: Gujarat's Commitment Against Mining Ventures

In a firm statement against alleged mining expansions, Gujarat's Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia declared that the state government has never permitted, and will not entertain, any mining or commercial activities in the Aravalli range.

His remarks were a direct response to claims by AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, who accused the BJP government of facilitating industrial exploitation of the sensitive region by revising its definition.

Modhwadia reassured the public that despite a new Supreme Court-approved definition of the Aravalli range, the preservation of this ecological expanse remains a priority, with ongoing greening efforts initiated across surrounding barren lands.