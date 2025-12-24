Left Menu

Chaos and Accountability: MCD Faces Criticism

At the MCD's Standing Committee meeting, chaotic discussions emerged around persistent issues such as air quality, illegal establishments, and civic amenities. Despite repeated disruptions, demands for transparency and swift action against illegal operation of hotels were highlighted, alongside the pressing need to address air pollution and sanitation worker concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:37 IST
Chaos and Accountability: MCD Faces Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Worsening air quality and the operation of illegally-run hotels, bars, and restaurants dominated discussions at the MCD's Standing Committee meeting, which devolved into chaos amid repeated disruptions.

Chairperson Satya Sharma demanded a detailed report on illegal establishments, advocating for strict and decisive actions against rule violators.

Amidst frequent disruptions, councillors highlighted various unresolved issues such as sanitation, traffic congestion, and school infrastructure, while also pointing to a significant lag in the government's responsiveness to the city's pressing air quality concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025