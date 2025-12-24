Chaos and Accountability: MCD Faces Criticism

Worsening air quality and the operation of illegally-run hotels, bars, and restaurants dominated discussions at the MCD's Standing Committee meeting, which devolved into chaos amid repeated disruptions.

Chairperson Satya Sharma demanded a detailed report on illegal establishments, advocating for strict and decisive actions against rule violators.

Amidst frequent disruptions, councillors highlighted various unresolved issues such as sanitation, traffic congestion, and school infrastructure, while also pointing to a significant lag in the government's responsiveness to the city's pressing air quality concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)