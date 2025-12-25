Left Menu

Justice Controversy: CBI Challenges Kuldeep Sengar's Bail

The CBI is set to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Supreme Court. Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, had his life sentence suspended. The case has sparked political uproar particularly regarding the treatment of the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:34 IST
Justice Controversy: CBI Challenges Kuldeep Sengar's Bail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to swiftly contest the suspension of life imprisonment and subsequent bail granted to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, in the Supreme Court.

This decision followed an analysis of the Delhi High Court's orders, which temporarily lifted Sengar's life sentence. Despite the high court's ruling, Sengar remains in custody due to an additional 10-year sentence for the death of the rape survivor's father in custody.

The Delhi High Court's decision has ignited political and social debates, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the use of police force against the protest by the rape survivor and her mother, and calling for justice and dignity for the victim.

