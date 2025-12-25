Justice Controversy: CBI Challenges Kuldeep Sengar's Bail
The CBI is set to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Supreme Court. Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, had his life sentence suspended. The case has sparked political uproar particularly regarding the treatment of the victim.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to swiftly contest the suspension of life imprisonment and subsequent bail granted to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, in the Supreme Court.
This decision followed an analysis of the Delhi High Court's orders, which temporarily lifted Sengar's life sentence. Despite the high court's ruling, Sengar remains in custody due to an additional 10-year sentence for the death of the rape survivor's father in custody.
The Delhi High Court's decision has ignited political and social debates, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the use of police force against the protest by the rape survivor and her mother, and calling for justice and dignity for the victim.
