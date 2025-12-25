Desperate Plea for Missing Son's Return from Pakistan

The family of a 23-year-old man from Punjab has appealed to the Indian government to secure the return of their son, who they believe to be in custody of Pakistani Rangers after inadvertently crossing the India-Pakistan border.

Sharandeep Singh, from Bhoypur village near Shahkot, disappeared on November 2. His father, Satnam Singh, disclosed that they missed him after he left home with a friend and suspect a drug-induced incident may have prompted him to cross the border accidentally.

Satnam has pleaded for official intervention, after spotting an image of his son in purported Pakistani custody on social media, as the family anxiously seeks Sharandeep's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)