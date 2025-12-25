Left Menu

Vajpayee was a visionary statesman who strengthened democracy: Telangana Guv

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 20:08 IST
Vajpayee was a visionary statesman who strengthened democracy: Telangana Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday hailed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a visionary statesman and a champion of democratic values.

Varma garlanded the statue of the former PM at Vajpayee Park in Secunderabad here. The ceremony was attended by former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other leaders.

Kishan Reddy, who also attended various other events organised here to commemorate the birth annivesary of Vajpayee, remarked that the late BJP stalwart left an indelible impression on the nation's development.

During the Vajpayee regime, the national highways were expanded under the Golden Quadrilateral project and schools were provided basic facilities as per the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme, he noted.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy inaugurated a statue of Vajpayee at L B Nagar here in the presence of T'gana BJP chief Ramchander Rao and other leaders.

The birth anniversary of Vajpayee was also organised in the Telangana BJP headquarters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025