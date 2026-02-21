Hungary's Oil Blockade Sparks EU-Ukraine Tensions

Hungary has announced plans to block a €90-billion (USD 106-billion) European Union loan intended for Ukraine. This decision comes in response to the cessation of Russian oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline, interrupted since January 27 due to alleged drone attacks by Russia. Hungarian authorities claim Ukraine is deliberately obstructing the resumption of oil supplies.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, speaking via social media, accused Ukraine of using blackmail tactics by not restarting oil shipments. As long as the blockade persists, Hungary pledges to obstruct EU decisions favorable to Ukraine. This move aligns with Hungary's stance against military support for Ukraine, expressing reluctance to fund what it deems 'Ukraine's war.'

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has increased its reliance on Russian energy, contrary to most EU nations that have cut ties with Russian imports since the war's inception in 2022. Orbán has consistently opposed EU sanctions on Moscow and argues that switching energy sources could harm Hungary's economy, a view not universally shared among experts.

