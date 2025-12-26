Left Menu

J-K: Unclaimed suitcase on busy Udhampur road creates panic

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:52 IST
J-K: Unclaimed suitcase on busy Udhampur road creates panic
  • Country:
  • India

Panic spread in a part of Udhampur town in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after an unidentified suitcase was discovered on a busy road, prompting swift action from the police, officials said.

Acting on information received from locals, police immediately cordoned off the area near the post office on Dhar Road and called in a bomb disposal squad for inspection, they said. During the brief traffic halt, the team examined the suitcase, which revealed nothing untoward.

Normal traffic was resumed once the area was declared safe, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

 India
2
Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

 India
3
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
4
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025