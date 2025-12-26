Left Menu

Fisherman found Goddess Durga sculpture from Jhelum River in Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A stone sculpture of Goddess Durga was recovered by a fisherman from the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said that on Thursday, Nazir Ahmad Latoo, a resident of the Shaltang-Zogyar area of the north Kashmir district, reported that he had found a stone sculpture while fishing.

The sculpture was immediately brought to the notice of authorities and was kept in safe custody at Sheri police station, the spokesman said.

Following due procedures and directions from the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir, the sculpture was formally handed over to the Archaeology Wing, Srinagar, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterates its commitment to the protection of cultural heritage and urges citizens to promptly inform authorities about any such discoveries of historical or archaeological importance, the spokesman added.

