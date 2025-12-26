Man dies in fire at laptop battery repair shop in Delhi

A 20-year-old man died and his elder brother was injured after a fire broke at a laptop battery repair shop in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Junaid. His brother, 23-year-old Sameer sustained injuries in the incident.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the blaze on the ground floor of a four-storey building at 6.24 am. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot to control the flames.

''A fire incident was reported during the morning hours. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the fire had occurred in a laptop batteries repair shop,'' a senior police officer said.

The two siblings were taken to GTB Hospital, where Junaid was declared brought dead. Sameer was discharged after receiving treatment, he said.

Police have registered a case under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. An investigation into the cause of fire is underway, the officer added.

