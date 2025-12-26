Left Menu

Ninjacart posts Rs 256-cr loss in FY25, revenue drops to Rs 1,634 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:48 IST
Agritech firm Ninjacart on Friday reported a loss of Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal year on lower income.

In a statement on Friday, the company said its operating revenue declined to Rs 1,634 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 2,007 crore in the preceding year.

''Losses remained largely stable at Rs 256 crore in FY25 versus Rs 260 crore in FY2024...,'' Ninjacart said.

The company attributed the fall in revenue to its decision to discontinue select low-margin and non-core business segments.

Ninjacart said its core businesses, which is a fulfilment platform serving retailers, traders, and other institutional customers (including quick-commerce players), are scaling strongly during the current fiscal year, growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year.

All core businesses have already achieved operating profitability and the company is now focused on achieving overall profitability during 2026-27, it said.

''FY25 was about disciplined execution and making thoughtful choices. We made conscious choices to streamline our business portfolio and redirect resources toward segments with stronger operating profitability and long-term potential. This has strengthened our fundamentals and positioned us better for sustainable growth,'' said Kartheeswaran K K, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninjacart.

Established in 2015, Ninjacart's investors include Accel, Syngenta Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Qualcomm Ventures, Steadview, Tiger Global, Flipkart, and Walmart.

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

