UPDATE 1-Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals

(Adds quotes, recasts lead and headline) MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide spoke to members ‌of the U.S. administration after Moscow received U.S. proposals about a possible Ukrainian peace deal, the Kremlin said on ⁠Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide spoke to members ‌of the U.S. administration after Moscow received U.S. proposals about a possible Ukrainian peace deal, the Kremlin said on ⁠Friday. Kremlin foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, spoke by telephone to several members of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He did ​not say when the call took place.

Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev brought ‍paper copies of U.S. proposals for peace back to Moscow after a meeting in Miami at the weekend - and the details were being analysed by the Kremlin, Peskov said. "The information ⁠was analysed, ‌and on ⁠behalf of President Putin, contact took place between representatives of the administrations of Russia and the ‍United States," Peskov said. "It was agreed to continue the dialogue."

When asked how the Kremlin ​viewed the documents, Peskov said that he did not want to comment ⁠as Russia felt making remarks in public could undermine the negotiations. Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that ⁠Putin told some of Russia's top businessmen that he might be open to swapping some territory controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine but that he ⁠wanted the whole of Donbas.

Asked about the report, Peskov said that the ⁠Ukrainian peace discussions were ‌touched upon "in general" and mentioned at the meeting. He gave no further details on the details of what was ⁠discussed.

