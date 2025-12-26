China's central bank on Friday ‌said it would implement more proactive macroeconomic policies, ⁠keep liquidity ample and guard against systemic risks, a statement on ​its website accompanying an annual ‍financial stability report showed.

It vowed to "firmly advance financial support for resolving debt ⁠risks ‌of ⁠financing platforms" and "strengthen macroprudential management of real ‍estate finance," as it works to ​prevent systemic financial risks in ⁠key sectors.

The People's Bank of China ⁠would also "promote a reduction in overall social financing costs" and ⁠uphold the "decisive role of the market ⁠in ‌exchange rate formation," according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)