SG Pipers Set to Bounce Back with Star-Studded Lineup for 2025 HIL Season

After a challenging inaugural season, SG Pipers are gearing up for the 2025 Women's Hockey India League with significant roster enhancements, including international talents and seasoned Indian players. The team aims to address previous scoring difficulties by reinforcing their attack and showcasing a strong lineup for the upcoming campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:13 IST
HIL action (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a tough first season in the Women's Hockey India League, SG Pipers are poised for redemption, enhancing their squad with experienced internationals and Indian stalwarts. Struggling with goals last season, they're focused on bolstering their offensive play as they prepare for the 2025 campaign, according to an HIL release.

The team has strengthened its defense with key additions, including Argentina's veteran goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino and India's Bansari Solanki. Notably, Udita, with 134 senior caps, joins as a crucial defensive acquisition, alongside other talents like Jyoti Singh, Lola Riera from Spain, and Argentina's Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel.

In midfield, Australian Kaitlin Nobbs and Argentina's Juana Castellar bring vast experience, complemented by Indian talents Ishika and Khaidem Shileima Chanu. The forward line sees the return of seasoned Indian forwards Navneet Kaur and Deepika, along with new international prospects aiming to enhance the team's scoring efficiency. The Pipers' opening game will be against Ranchi Royals on December 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

