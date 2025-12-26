SG Pipers Set to Bounce Back with Star-Studded Lineup for 2025 HIL Season

Following a tough first season in the Women's Hockey India League, SG Pipers are poised for redemption, enhancing their squad with experienced internationals and Indian stalwarts. Struggling with goals last season, they're focused on bolstering their offensive play as they prepare for the 2025 campaign, according to an HIL release.

The team has strengthened its defense with key additions, including Argentina's veteran goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino and India's Bansari Solanki. Notably, Udita, with 134 senior caps, joins as a crucial defensive acquisition, alongside other talents like Jyoti Singh, Lola Riera from Spain, and Argentina's Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel.

In midfield, Australian Kaitlin Nobbs and Argentina's Juana Castellar bring vast experience, complemented by Indian talents Ishika and Khaidem Shileima Chanu. The forward line sees the return of seasoned Indian forwards Navneet Kaur and Deepika, along with new international prospects aiming to enhance the team's scoring efficiency. The Pipers' opening game will be against Ranchi Royals on December 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)