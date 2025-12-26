Sextortion Ring Busted in Hazaribag: Four Arrested in Cyber Fraud Crackdown
In Hazaribag, police arrested four individuals for operating a sextortion and blackmail scheme disguised as escort services. Using fake websites and UPI payments, the group carried out their fraudulent activities. A Special Investigation Team led to their capture, uncovering numerous mobile phones, SIM cards, and financial tools involved in the scam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Hazaribag police arrested four individuals on Friday for allegedly running a sextortion and blackmail operation masquerading as an escort service.
The group, busted by a Special Investigation Team, utilized fake websites and UPI for fraudulent financial transactions.
Authorities recovered a cache of mobile phones, SIM cards, and various financial instruments during the arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Fraud at SREI: PNB Reports Rs 2,434 Crore Loan Scam
Cracking Down on Global Telecom Fraud: Andhra Pradesh CID's Major Bust
Need national-level legal academy to tackle challenges emerging from AI, cybercrimes: CJI
CBI Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud: Two Bank Officials Arrested
Maharashtra Identity Fraud Scandal Unveiled