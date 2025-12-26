Left Menu

Sextortion Ring Busted in Hazaribag: Four Arrested in Cyber Fraud Crackdown

In Hazaribag, police arrested four individuals for operating a sextortion and blackmail scheme disguised as escort services. Using fake websites and UPI payments, the group carried out their fraudulent activities. A Special Investigation Team led to their capture, uncovering numerous mobile phones, SIM cards, and financial tools involved in the scam.

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Hazaribag police arrested four individuals on Friday for allegedly running a sextortion and blackmail operation masquerading as an escort service.

The group, busted by a Special Investigation Team, utilized fake websites and UPI for fraudulent financial transactions.

Authorities recovered a cache of mobile phones, SIM cards, and various financial instruments during the arrests.

