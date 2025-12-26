Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Strategic Databases to Combat Organized Crime and Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched two critical databases to aid law enforcement: the Organised Crime Network Database and the Weapons Database. These initiatives aim to counter organized crime and terrorism through enhanced data sharing and technology integration, central to the nation's zero-terror policy framework.

In a significant move against organized crime and terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched two pivotal databases: the Organised Crime Network Database and the Weapons Database. These databases are intended to bolster efforts of law enforcement agencies nationwide, forming the backbone of the country's zero-terror policy.

Speaking at the Anti-Terrorism Conference-2025, Shah emphasized the intricate links between organized crime and terrorism. He outlined how criminal networks, initially engaged in ransom and extortion, evolve to collaborate with terrorist entities and fund their activities.

The conference, attended by top law enforcement officials, highlighted a shift towards a collaborative data-sharing approach. Shah advocated for a seamless national-level technology framework, vested in unified databases, to enhance inter-agency efficacy in dismantling organized crime networks.

